DD2 will launch its summer food service program on June 21

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 will launch its summer food service program for face-to-face summer program participants beginning June 21 through August 13.

District schools participating in face-to-face learning during summer programs will provide breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge.

Students who are not enrolled in the summer program can receive breakfast and lunch meal packs curbside on a first come, first serve basis at the following locations.

Alston Bailey Elementary School, 820 W. 5th N. Street, Summerville – Thursdays from 4 pm – 6 pm

Fort Dorchester Elementary School, 5201 Old Glory Lane, Summerville – Thursdays from 4 pm – 6 pm

Gregg Middle School, 500 Green Wave Blvd., Summerville – Thursdays from 4 pm – 6 pm

Newington Elementary School, 10 King Charles Circle, Summerville – Thursdays from 10 am – 12 Noon

Oakbrook Elem/Middle School, 306 Old Fort Dr., Ladson – Thursdays from 10 am – 12 Noon

Sand Hill Elementary School, 324 Gnarly Oak Rd., Summerville – Thursdays from 10 am – 12 Noon