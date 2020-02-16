Deadline extended for community input on West Ashley library flooding

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is extending their deadline for community input on proposed solutions for the West Ashley library flooding.

You will now have until Saturday, February 29 to submit your feedback to help both the library and the county determine the best way to proceed with the branch.

You can now submit your ideas on their website through the “West Ashley Flooding” banner on the homepage.

You can also submit your thoughts by paper form available at the West Ashley library on Windermere Boulevard.