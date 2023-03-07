CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman who died while aboard Carnival Sunshine likely passed away from a medical condition, according to the cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line provided an update Tuesday on an investigation into the death of a female passenger which was originally deemed by investigators as suspicious.

Carnival said while it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation, all indications suggested the passenger death was natural due to a medical condition.

“We will defer to the FBI on any specific details which may possibly be released at a later date as we fully respect the investigative process, but our initial emergency medical response was appropriate and it appears that this was indeed a medical situation that sadly resulted in the death of a guest,” Carnival said in a news release.

Investigators with the FBI Columbia field office said a female passenger died during Carnival Sunshine’s Feb. 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas.

The passenger and her husband were debarked in Nassau where Bahamian authorities investigated the circumstances and were set to conduct an autopsy, according to a statement from Carnival on Monday.

The FBI Columbia Field Office has not yet provided an update on the passenger’s death.