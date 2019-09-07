Debris clean-up after Hurricane Dorian; How residents can help the crews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Dorian has left debris across the Lowcountry. As crews work diligently to clean-up the state, there are some ways that you can help.

First and foremost, officials are urging residents to keep any debris or trash away from storm drains, fire hydrants, water meters and mailboxes. This will prevent any damage to infrastructure and prevent flooding from clogged storm drains.

Bagging up leaves, sticks, and any other loose debris is helpful for pickup. Some counties require the use of paper bags; so be mindful of that.

When placing debris at the curb for collection, a helpful way to sort is by using the C.H.E.A.T Method.

Officials are asking that tree limbs be cut into 4-foot sections. Smaller piles will help clear the road and help cars pass through more easily.

To put those limbs to good use, this school is asking for donations so they can build an outdoor classroom. You can click here for more information.