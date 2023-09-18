WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials with Joint Base Charleston (JBC) confirmed that debris from a F-35 fighter jet that went missing Sunday has been located in the Indiantown area of Williamsburg County.

Officials said in a statement Monday evening that the debris was located two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston.

“Members of the community should avoid the area as the recovery team secures the debris field,” the statement reads. “The mishap is currently under investigation, and we are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. We would like to thank all of our mission partners, as well as local, county, and state authorities, for their dedication and support throughout the search and as we transition to the recovery phase.”

JBC officials said are transferring incident commands to the U.S. Marine Corps as they begin the recovery process.

The search began Sunday after a pilot was found on South Kenwood Drive in North Charleston after safely ejecting from the passing plane.

Joint Base Charleston said the incident involved “mishap” involving an F-35B Lightning II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Teams from JBC Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing out of MCAS Cherry Point, Navy Region Southeast, the FAA, the Civil Air Patrol, as well as local, county, and state law enforcement assisted in the search.

This story is breaking and will be updated.