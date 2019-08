CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday marks the final day to apply for deer lottery hunts on public lands.

The initiative is offered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters can gain “unrestricted” multi-site access that covers hunting opportunities on Bear Island, Donnelley and Bonneau Ferry WMA with no antler restrictions.

You must submit your application by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15th.

