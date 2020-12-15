Delays in first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers throughout the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Right now, frontline workers are waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccines here in the Lowcountry. The first round set to be given this morning, has been pushed back due to a shipping delay.

A spokesperson for MUSC sent out an email Monday night saying the shots set to be given this morning will not happen until later in the morning or possibly this afternoon due to the delays.

There are 56 healthcare providers across the state who will be receiving shipments of the vaccine.

This comes on the heels of the state of South Carolina recording another day of COVID-19 cases well into the thousands.

D. Anthony Fauci says that the rate of new infections is not slowing and there is nothing this vaccine can do for that due to it not being available to everyone at the time.

“A vaccine right now is not a substitute for the normal standard public health measures of wearing a mask, keeping your distance, avoiding congregate, crowded sections, and particularly indoors,” said Dr. Fauci.

Trident and Roper Hospitals say they are still working to figure out when they will get their first vaccine shipments.