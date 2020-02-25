Democratic candidates speak at “First in the South” Dinner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Democratic Party hosted the “First in the South” Dinner where six different Presidential hopefuls made appearances and delivered remarks ahead of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate.

Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer all spoke.

Michael Bloomberg was not in attendance, but he will be participating in Tuesday’s debate. Bloomberg is not on the ballot for South Carolina’s Primary Saturday. The dinner marked several of the candidates’ last opportunity to make an impression on Lowcountry voters before the debate.

