Democratic Party’s “Blue Jamboree” event brought several presidential candidates to the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A number of Democratic presidential candidates campaigned in the Lowcountry recently.

The Democratic Party’s Blue Jamboree event was held on Saturday, October 5 and supporters were given the chance to meet and listen to a number of candidates.

Among those that appeared were Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Senator Michael Bennett, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer, Representative John Delaney, and Andrew Yang.

Outside the event, members of Senator Bernie Sanders campaign and Senator Kamala Harris joined a rally with a group of Fight for 15 McDonald’s strikers.

The Fight for 15 campaign is pushing for 2020 presidential hopefuls to develop plans for an union at McDonald’s and are demanding higher wages.