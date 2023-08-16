CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hosted a town hall in Charleston on Wednesday. He spoke primarily about the economic issues he sees plaguing our country, and prior to taking the stage, News 2 spoke with him in an exclusive interview about those issues.

Kennedy is looking to spread a message of “economic hope” in the Lowcountry, and across the nation; it’s something he thinks the country is currently lacking.

“Both President Trump and President Biden are running on platforms that they’ve brought prosperity to this country,” Kennedy said. “But when I travel around South Carolina and other states, I’m not seeing that. I’m seeing people who are living at a level of desperation that I have not seen in this country ever.”

He touched on rapid increases in food prices, energy costs and credit card debt, as well as tackling the affordable housing crisis.

“In the last two years, the price of housing has gone from $250,000 average, to $400,000. Interest rates have gone up 20 percent, and we don’t need to have that happen. There are ways that the federal government can help people without driving up the debt,” he said.

The son of one of our country’s most well-known political dynasties is also known for his controversial opinions, often drawing criticism from fellow democrats and members of his family for his beliefs when it comes to things like vaccines and supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia. Kennedy did not shy away from some of those topics during our discussion.

“One of the big problems we have in our federal government is the addiction to war,” Kennedy said. “President Biden went to congress and asked for another $24 billion for the Ukraine War. We’ve spent $8 trillion dollars on wars since 9/11. If we kept that money home, we would’ve had childcare for every American. We would have free college education for every American. We’d be able to pay for our social security system.”

Kennedy’s main message Wednesday was assuring voters he is the right person to get the country back on track.

“I am the only choice that is going to end the war machine, that is going to really focus on rebuilding the American middle class, taming inflation,” he said.

Kennedy is scheduled to make several other stops in the Palmetto State over the course of the next week, including in Orangeburg, Sumter, Florence, Greenville, and Spartanburg.