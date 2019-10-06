Democratic presidential candidates participate in conversation on gun violence in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A number of Democratic presidential candidates continued to campaign in the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Brady United Against Gun Violence and the National Action Network hosted a gun violence forum at the Mouth Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Representative John Delaney, and businessman Tom Steyer participated in the forum.

Candidates said they support universal background checks and banning military-style assault weapons.

