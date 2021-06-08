Demolition to begin Tuesday on Capers Hall at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Demolition is expected to begin Tuesday on a 69-year-old building on The Citadel’s campus.
Deconstruction of the historic building will begin Tuesday afternoon where a “pulverizer” will begin to pull down a corner of the 1970s wing on the south of the building.
The $67 million Capers Hall Demolition Project aims to replace the building, which housed The Citadel’s School of Humanities, with a new state-of-the-art facility.
Leaders with the college say the current building is “well past its design life and it doesn’t meet the needs of our cadet community,” according to John Dorrian, Vice President of Communications and Marketing.
Capers Hall was originally constructed in 1951 and has become undersized and severely outdated.
According to The Citadel, the design of the new building is intended to align with the architectural design elements of other campus structures, incorporating both traditional and transitional elements.
Some of the new Capers Hall features will include:
- Modern, flexible classrooms with advanced teaching technology
- Two Active Learning classrooms
- Center for Cyber, Intelligence, and Security Studies, with a Secure Work Area, a Cyber Lab and Cyber Range, and a National Security Classroom
- Center for Inclusive Excellence
- Center for International and Special Programs
- 250-seat performing arts auditorium
- Digital media lab
- Art studio
- Art gallery
- Designated Legal Studies classroom
- Psychology lab interview rooms
- Oral History interview and listening rooms
- Collaborative workspaces
- Computer classrooms
It will be a three-story, steel-frame facility constructed in the same area, with 107,700 square feet of space.
The Capers Hall Replacement Project will cost $68 million, of which, $50 million will go towards the construction of a new building. The South Carolina General Assembly has provided The Citadel with $15 million to help with the replacement of Capers Hall.
It will be the largest construction project in the history of the college and will take about two years to complete.