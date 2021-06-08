Demolition to begin Tuesday on Capers Hall at The Citadel

Artwork for new Capers Hall replacement building | Provided by The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Demolition is expected to begin Tuesday on a 69-year-old building on The Citadel’s campus.

Deconstruction of the historic building will begin Tuesday afternoon where a “pulverizer” will begin to pull down a corner of the 1970s wing on the south of the building.

The $67 million Capers Hall Demolition Project aims to replace the building, which housed The Citadel’s School of Humanities, with a new state-of-the-art facility.

Capers Hall is seen at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Photo by Cameron Pollack / The Citadel)

Leaders with the college say the current building is “well past its design life and it doesn’t meet the needs of our cadet community,” according to John Dorrian, Vice President of Communications and Marketing.

Capers Hall was originally constructed in 1951 and has become undersized and severely outdated.

According to The Citadel, the design of the new building is intended to align with the architectural design elements of other campus structures, incorporating both traditional and transitional elements.

Some of the new Capers Hall features will include:

Modern, flexible classrooms with advanced teaching technology

Two Active Learning classrooms

Center for Cyber, Intelligence, and Security Studies, with a Secure Work Area, a Cyber Lab and Cyber Range, and a National Security Classroom

Center for Inclusive Excellence

Center for International and Special Programs

250-seat performing arts auditorium

Digital media lab

Art studio

Art gallery

Designated Legal Studies classroom

Psychology lab interview rooms

Oral History interview and listening rooms

Collaborative workspaces

Computer classrooms

It will be a three-story, steel-frame facility constructed in the same area, with 107,700 square feet of space.

The Capers Hall Replacement Project will cost $68 million, of which, $50 million will go towards the construction of a new building. The South Carolina General Assembly has provided The Citadel with $15 million to help with the replacement of Capers Hall.

It will be the largest construction project in the history of the college and will take about two years to complete.