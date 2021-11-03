Dept. of Labor Secretary Walsh to visit Port of Charleston, meet with ILA leaders

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning to visit the Port of Charleston and meet with various union leaders.

During his visit, Walsh will discuss supply chain disruption issues and the Biden-Harris administration’s support for workers and employers as the country’s economy recovers from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Walsh will also meet with leaders from the International Longshoremen’s Association as they tour the port, meet with workers, and observe port operations.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor said this is Walsh’s second visit to a U.S. port in less than a week. He toured the Port of Philadelphia on October 28.