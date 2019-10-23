Deputies: 7 kids found locked inside rooms in Berkeley County home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County said seven children were found locked inside rooms in one Berkeley County home.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with BCSO confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Deputies say the children were deadbolted inside the rooms and were living in extremely poor conditions off Patriot Lane in Summerville.

Two people are now in custody. Authorities believe they are parents of some of the kids and are working to confirm those relationships.

