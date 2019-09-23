Deputies apprehend rowdy rooster at Taco Bell in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies apprehended a rowdy rooster last week on Highway 78 in Ladson.

According to a Facebook post, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Animal Control officers responded to the Taco Bell in Ladson after receiving a report about the rooster causing a ruckus.

“He had been loitering for a week and chowing down on tacos, pork rinds and dog food whenever he felt a bit peckish,” deputies said.

Patrol deputies and Animal Control worked together to corral the large rooster and later transported him to the Charleston Animal Society without further incident.

“So now we know why the chicken crossed the road: to get to Taco Bell. … And thanks to these deputies, this rooster will live mas,” the department said.