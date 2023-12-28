BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a double homicide at a Berkeley County mobile home park.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park off College Park Road on Dec. 20 after receiving reports of gunfire and someone lying in the roadway.

A second victim was found dead inside a residence at the mobile home park.

Isaiah Bennett of North Charleston was taken into custody following an investigation. He is being charged with two counts of murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives worked tirelessly through the Christmas holidays to bring some peace and closure to these victims’ families,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “We hope this arrest will help them begin the healing process of tragically losing family members. We are thankful to the community for the assistance and tips that helped bring this case to a closure.”

Bennett is being housed at the Hill Finklea Detention Center and is pending a bond hearing.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.