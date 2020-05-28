Deputies arrest suspect in fatal December 2019 shooting on Boston Grill Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal 2019 shooting of Ronnie Coakley Jr.

Deputies with both the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Ravenel on Thursday for a homicide which happened on Boston Grill Road back on December 8th, 2019.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said deputies located Ravenel at a residence on Glebe Road in Dorchester County and took him into custody.

Back in December, deputies responded to a reported shooting in unincorporated Mount Pleasant where they located a male victim who was suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, 29-year-old Ronnie Coakley Jr., was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

Ravenel is charged with Coakley’s murder.