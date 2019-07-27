Deputies arrest woman on James Island who was making threats towards sibling

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a call in reference to a disturbance regarding an intoxicated subject banging on the complainant’s door on Friday, July 26.

The incident happened at 1051 Pauline Avenue.

The subject and complainant are siblings.

According to Captain Roger Antonio, the subject complied with deputies and agreed to leave the scene. An hour later, the complainant contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that the subject had returned, and was attempting to break into the house.

The subject threatened to kill the complainant, but left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

The subject would then return to the residence a third time, where she would be arrested.

The subject, Kimberlin Kone, was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree.