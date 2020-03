GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are still asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pawleys Island man.

Jimmy McCants, 84, was last seen on Monday, March 9 when he told his wife that he was going to run some errands.

His vehicle was found on U.S. 17 between the bridges north of Georgetown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.