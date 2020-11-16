Deputies: Georgetown man arrested after dogs, puppies found abandoned and in poor health

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after deputies in Georgetown County found dogs and puppies abandoned in poor health.

According to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted about dogs that were left chained and in cages without food or clean water at a home off Voss Trail in Georgetown.

Lesley said one adult dog and seven puppies were left inside a mobile home, while others were chained outside of the home.

He said they all appeared emaciated and some had sores. Several dog skeletons were also found in the yard.

Steven Graham of Big Damn Swamp Road was arrested and is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The dogs were taken to St. Francis Animal Center for treatment.