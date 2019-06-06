Deputies give all clear after bomb scare in King’s Grant subdivision

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has given the all-clear after receiving reports about a possible bomb in the King’s Grant subdivision.

According to Sgt. Rick Carson, deputies responded to a vacant residence around 1:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call a possible bomb had been discovered in the residence.

Bomb Squad members from Dorchester County and Charleston County Sheriff’s Offices arrived on scene and determined the item to be suspicious and evacuated homes in the immediate vicinity.

After nearly three hours into the event bomb squad, members were able to determine the item was not an explosive device and advised the scene was safe.

Detectives are still on scene as the investigation continues.

Traffic is still congested in the immediate area.