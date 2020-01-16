Deputies: Guns stolen during recent car break-ins in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – We might have started a new decade, but the bad guys are still at work. There has been a string of car break-ins in Summerville, and the criminals seem to be going after something in particular. Since January first, 23 different guns have been stolen out of vehicles. Only about half of the cars that were stolen from were locked. Sheriff L.C. Knight of Dorchester County explained why the criminals seem to be targeting firearms,” There’s a big demand for them, there’s a good black market for them, a lot of people can’t go to a gun shop and buy a gun because they’ve got something on their records.”

Guns aren’t the only things being targeted. Technology items like computers or phones should also always be locked up because they are easy for criminals to resell.

Summerville resident Bethany Powell said her neighborhood has been targeted by break-ins before, so she always locks up,”Yeah there was a string of cars, at different houses, and I came out one day and they were all smashed, my window was smashed, my rear view window was smashed. Thank God my door was locked because I don’t know if they were trying to get in, or just vandalizing it.”

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also wanted to remind everyone that even if you feel safe in your neighborhood and trust all of your neighbors, they’re not usually the problem. The problem is criminals coming from somewhere else into your neighborhood, and that’s why you need to remember to lock everything up, every night.

