Deputies in Orangeburg County are searching for a missing woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg County are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 35-year-old Nina Ross was said to have last contacted family members on November 28th.

The Eutawville woman’s last text message to family stated she had found a job in Santee as a waitress.

Nina Ross

“We’ve been searching and checking possible locations for this lady ever since we got the call,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “It’s extremely concerning that she hasn’t contacted any family members in a while.”

Family members reportedly contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after two of Ross’s children were located alone at a gas station on December 4 in the Upstate city of Blacksburg just east of Spartanburg.

Ross is described as a white female standing about 5’1″ and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on Ross’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.