Deputies investigate an attempted kidnapping in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are searching for a subject that attempted to kidnap a child in North Charleston.

Captain Roger Antonio says that around 2:00 AM on Sunday, January 12, an unknown subject entered a mobile home park at 5737 Dorchester Road.

Once he arrived at the mobile home park, he entered one of the mobile homes and kidnapped a 7-year-old girl.

The subject came in through an unlocked door and fled the residence with the child.

The child’s stepfather heard her screams and chased them across the property.

The subject would drop the child and flee the scene.

Deputies have increased patrols of the area.

The subject is described as a short male wearing dark clothing.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.