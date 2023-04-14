CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County are investigating after a man reported being shot late Thursday night.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital just before 11:00 p.m. where the victim had been dropped off by another person.

The man told law enforcement that someone shot him in the leg while he was walking near River Road and Highway 17 in the McClellanville area.

Officials said the man’s injury was not life-threatening.

“There was no detailed suspect description, and no arrests have been made,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information can contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.