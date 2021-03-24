Deputies investigating incident at shopping center off of Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Ashley Phosphate Road early Wednesday morning.

According to deputies on the scene, it was an active crime scene at the shopping center since about 2:00 a.m.

Deputies blocked off the parking lot with crime scene tape as they investigated the situation with multiple evidence markers throughout the parking lot.

Witnesses in the area tell News 2 that there was a large fight in the parking lot earlier in the morning before officials arrived at the scene.

Deputies have since removed the crime scene tape, but the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.



