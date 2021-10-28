Deputies investigating after someone was shot while sitting on a porch in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Someone was shot while sitting on the porch of a home Tuesday in the Kingstree area.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Timmons Lane where they located a victim with “gunshot wounds about the body,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say the victim was sitting on the porch of the home when someone began shooting.

The shooter, who left in an unknown direction, has not been identified and there is no known motive.

Deputies say they do not know the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.