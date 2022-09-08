NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded within minutes, but the suspect had already left the scene.

Officials said the suspect is described as wearing all black clothing, masked, and armed with a handgun.

An investigation is underway. No other information was provided.