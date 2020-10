DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday in the Archdale community.

Deputies say two people were shot in the 100 block of Mansfield Boulevard.

Of the two shot, officials say one person is dead, and another was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the scene. No other details were provided.

