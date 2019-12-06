Live Now
Deputies investigating fatal shooting inside Roses Express in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Kingstree are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside a Roses Express.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Friday afternoon inside the department store in Highway 52.

There are no other victims, nor a motive for the shooting.

Deputies say they have evacuated the entire shopping center, which houses 4-5 stores, out of precaution.

