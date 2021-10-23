Deputies investigating late night shooting that left person injured in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Elsey Drive in West Ashley around 11:18 p.m.

Officials say one person was shot in the leg while sitting on a porch. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Witnesses described four males leaving the scene,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “There is no detailed suspect description.”

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Charleston County dispatch at 843-743-7200.