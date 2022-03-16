HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a severe case of animal cruelty near Hollywood.

A deputy responded to an area off Highway 174 and Washington Lane on Monday after receiving information about a dog found in a nearby ditch.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the dog appeared to have extensive injuries about the body, including a close-range gunshot wound to the face, bullet wounds to each hind leg, fractured bones and other various injuries.

The responding deputy said the wounds “did not appear to be fresh.” It was taken to the Charleston Animal Society where employees estimated the wounds were five to seven days old.

Employees with the animal society scanned the dog’s microchip, which identified the animal as a recent adoptee from its shelter last month, named Bee.

The animal society attempted to contact the person listed on the microchip. They said the individual eventually returned their call and said he had recently sold the dog in a voicemail message.

Authorities are working to make contact with the person who allegedly purchased the dog.

Deputies said the dog had to be euthanized due to the extent of injuries.