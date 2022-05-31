DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near an auto parts story off Ashley Phosphate Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots-fired call at O’Reilly Auto Parts just after 12:30 p.m.

Deputies discovered projectiles struck the building. No one was injured at the scene, including those inside the building at the time.

During their investigation, DCSO said they received a call from Trident Medical Center regarding a patient who arrived suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It has not yet been determined if that person is connected to the shooting

An investigation is ongoing.