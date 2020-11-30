Deputies investigating Sunday evening armed robbery on Dunlap Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening in an unincorporated area of North Charleston.

Charleston County deputies say two male suspects pulled out guns and robbed a victim of their money in the 2200 block of Dunlap Street around 8:00 p.m.

Officials say the two robbers then ran from the scene. There is no description of the suspects right now.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the crime reach out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES