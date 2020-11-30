Deputies investigating Sunday evening armed robbery on Dunlap Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening in an unincorporated area of North Charleston.

Charleston County deputies say two male suspects pulled out guns and robbed a victim of their money in the 2200 block of Dunlap Street around 8:00 p.m.

Officials say the two robbers then ran from the scene. There is no description of the suspects right now.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the crime reach out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.