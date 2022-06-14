DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted murder that happened Monday afternoon along Johnson Road in Dorchester County.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stopped to help after noticing a man who was lying in the roadway.

After stopping, deputies say the man got up, approached her, and then assaulted her.

“She suffered numerous injuries including a stab wound to the abdomen,” said Lt. Rick Carson. An incident report from the sheriff’s office said the victim was also kicked in the abdomen.

The woman told authorities that she was able to recover the knife from the man and fled in her own vehicle.

She was taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing light blue jeans and a white t-shirt, and had light brown hair with some facial hair. He may also have tattoos on one of his forearms.

“DCSO wants to remind everyone of the dangers of stopping for strangers, especially in remote or less traveled areas. If you believe someone needs help please call 911 and let law enforcement and other first responders deal with the matter. Please don’t become a statistic,” said Lt. Carson.

An investigation is ongoing. Count on 2 for updates.