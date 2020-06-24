Deputies looking for missing juvenile last seen in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 15-year-old girl, Julian Bowick.

CCSO reported that Bowick was last seen Monday at 4:15 p.m. and has not been seen since then.

She is known to hang out in the Forest Park Playground area or may also be with friends in Goose Creek.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black duffel bag with additional clothing.

CCSO describes the teen as 5’03 and 175 lbs.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the CCSO at 843-202-1700 or Consolidated Dispatch for after hours at 843-743-7200.