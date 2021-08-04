Deputies looking to identify man in attempted car break-in on Owen Street

Deputies looking to identify man in attempted car break-in

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who they say tried to break into a car in West Ashley.

Deputies say it happened on Owen Street the morning of July 11th. They say the suspect was not able to get inside the locked car.

The suspect is described as an 18 to 25-year-old man with short hair and short facial hair (on his chin).

He was seen wearing all back clothing, including shoes, pants, jacket, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jacko at 843-529-5357.