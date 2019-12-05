Officials investigating fatal crash on I-26 at mile marker 172

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County are responding to a fatal crash on I-26 at mile marker 172.

They said the incident is affecting both east and westbound lanes on Thursday afternoon.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, all lanes had been closed for a period of time. The right lane of travel is open, but delays continue.

Deputies say a landing zone is being established near an area weigh station.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

Traffic incident on I-26 at MM 172 TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies responding to “major traffic” incident at MM172 on I-26 affecting east and westbound lanes. >> https://www.counton2.com/news/local-news/deputies-major-traffic-indecent-affecting-east-and-westbound-lanes-on-i-26-near-mm172/ Posted by WCBD News 2 on Thursday, December 5, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC ALERTS | Download the FREE WCBD News 2 app for iPhone or Android.