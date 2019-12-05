Officials investigating fatal crash on I-26 at mile marker 172

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County are responding to a fatal crash on I-26 at mile marker 172.
They said the incident is affecting both east and westbound lanes on Thursday afternoon.
According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, all lanes had been closed for a period of time. The right lane of travel is open, but delays continue.
Deputies say a landing zone is being established near an area weigh station.
Motorists should find an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
