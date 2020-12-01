Deputies: Man struck by gunfire while standing outside bar in Hemingway

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Sunday in Hemingway.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Office Bar and Lounge on Hemingway Highway where they located a gunshot victim inside the establishment.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

An investigation into the shooting revealed the victim was standing outside the bar when they were struck in the hip by gunfire.

Deputies say they were unable to locate a suspect. They say a motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.