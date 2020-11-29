Deputies recover narcotics and firearm following attempted traffic stop in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies recovered some contraband after an attempted a traffic stop near I-26 last night.

A Berkeley County deputy was patrolling the area of I-26 on Friday when he saw a Nissan Titan failing to maintain its lane.

Due to concern, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck disregarded the deputy’s lights and sirens and continued driving away.

He would later stop and when questioned about why he continued to drive, the driver said his tire was flat and that he was in town for a fishing trip.

However, deputies inspected the tires and saw they were fully inflated and they did not see any fishing equipment in the vehicle.

Before his truck was towed, deputies took inventory of the vehicle and recovered 54 gross grams of Marijuana, 90 schedule IV pills, 6.9 gross grams of Crack, 1.5 gross grams of Cocaine and one Springfield firearm.

The man was later identified as Coleman Newman, 24, of Columbia, SC.

Newman was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.