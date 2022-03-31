LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities recovered drugs and a stolen vehicle while on patrol in Ladson.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a business check at a motel on Gateway Drive when they noticed a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking spot at the motel.

Two people in the vehicle were identified as Morgan Sommer Hedin and Casi Nicole Shylock.

Deputies ran a check of the vehicle’s license play, which came back as stolen. The two were immediately detained.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a handbag with plastic baggies. One contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested presumptive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.6 gross grams.

Another baggie had a powder-like substance that field-tested presumptive for heroin and weighed 0.5 gross grams. A third baggie contained a rock-like substance that field-tested positive for heroin and weighed 0.7 gross grams.

Hedin was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. Arrest records show she has been arrested five times since 2011 on charges of shoplifting, driving under suspension, license violations and several narcotic-related charges.

Shylock was arrested on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of a cocaine base.

Records show she has been arrested 16 times since 2010.