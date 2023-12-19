GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies rescued a dog that was allegedly left chained to a tree with water up to its shoulders on Sunday evening.

A report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said two deputies responded to calls about a dog barking that sounded like it may be in distress near Gene Wards County Store off Highmarket Street.

The two deputies searched the area and eventually located a dog chained to a tree standing in high water. “The doghouse provided for the animal was submerged to the point where only approximately a couple of inches of the opening of the house could be seen,” deputies said in an incident report.

Weather conditions on Sunday were poor as a coastal storm dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding along the South Carolina coast, including in Georgetown County. Deputies said rain was still falling heavily at the time of the call.

One of the deputies waded into the water, which was up to his knee area, removed the dog from the chain, and placed the animal into their patrol vehicle.

The road to an area animal shelter was closed due to flooding, so deputies took the dog to the sheriff’s office where it was placed in an open K-9 kennel and given food and water.

The dog was taken to the animal shelter the following morning.

Deputies later connected with a man who claimed ownership of the dog. He admitted to deputies the dog was left outside, and that when he returned the following morning, he noticed the animal was gone but figured it had gotten off the chain.

A magistrate judge in Georgetown County issued a warrant for animal cruelty.