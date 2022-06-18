COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies rescued two men allegedly stranded in Donnelly Wildlife Preserve on Friday.

According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Investigations Division rescued two men stranded on a trail in the Donnelly Wildlife Preserve while birdwatching.

via Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

The men were birdwatching when the temperature jumped to near 100-degree heat.

“Investigations Division’s, quick thinking, diligent efforts, and caring and compassionate nature never cease to amaze us,” CCSO said in a Tweet on Friday afternoon.