Deputies respond to fight, shots fired call at on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) Officials in Dorchester County are responding to a disturbance with shots fired on Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to Sgt. Rick Carson, deputies and crime scene investigators were dispatched to The Beer and Tobacco Outlet at 3610 Ashley Phosphate Road around 2:00 p.m. after receiving a call about a fight in progress.

Sgt. Carson said the fight apparently escalated to someone producing a firearm and shots being fired.

No suspects or victims were located when deputies arrived. No suspects or victims have been identified.

An investigation is ongoing. Count on us for updates as they become available.

