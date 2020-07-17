Charleston PD: Man injured in early morning shooting on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department has responded to a reported shooting in Downtown Charleston near King St. and Clifford St.

According to CPD, the shooting occurred at 6:14 a.m.

Police report that a male victim has been transported to MUSC with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact CPD Central Detective.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 6:14 a.m. at King and Clifford. Male victim transported to MUSC. Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.#chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 17, 2020

Police currently have the area blocked off due to the shooting. We will continue to keep you updated as the story develops.

Count on us for updates.