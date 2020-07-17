Charleston PD: Man injured in early morning shooting on King Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department has responded to a reported shooting in Downtown Charleston near King St. and Clifford St.

According to CPD, the shooting occurred at 6:14 a.m.

Police report that a male victim has been transported to MUSC with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact CPD Central Detective.

Police currently have the area blocked off due to the shooting. We will continue to keep you updated as the story develops.

Count on us for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES