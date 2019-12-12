Deputies searching for 2 woman accused of stealing mail in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for two women after they said mail has been stolen from more than two dozen addressed in the eastern part of the county.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said an increased number of deputies have been patrolling the eastern region between Eutawville and Cross since reports began coming in on Thursday.

“It’s one thing to steal mail. But to think that at this time of year, there could be a grandmother’s Christmas card to her granddaughter, that was just tossed into a ditch?” he said. “No, no. Not at all. You think you’re more important than that child getting a gift? We’re going to have a word with you about that. Very soon.”

Home security video taken near County Line Road captured images of a vehicle of interest, which appears to be a small white compact car.

The vehicle was said to be occupied by a small white female on the passenger side and an older white female occupying the driver’s seat.

According to Sheriff Ravenell, investigators discovered locations where opened mail was found. Anything of value was removed and the rest dumped.

At least two locations where mail was dumped have been found.

“This is just despicable,” Ravenell said.

Investigators are asking the public for any information on the vehicle or its occupants or any home security video from the County Line Road, Belvedere Road, Nelson Ferry Road areas.

The OCSO can be reached at 803-534-3550 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Theft of US mail can get you up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.