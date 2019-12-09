Deputies searching for man connected to a fatal shooting in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are asking for your help in locating a man connected to a homicide at Roses Express.

Deputies responded to the department store in reference to a shooting on December 6th.

Once at the scene, deputies found a gunshot victim lying on the floor. They say that the victim had succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators say the victim was inside the store when the suspect entered the location and shot them several times before leaving the scene.

That suspect was later identified as 46-year-old Iva Lamar Griffin of Kingstree.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may know the whereabouts of Griffin, is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.