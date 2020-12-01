Deputies searching for man who stole an Amazon package from a home on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a person who stole a package from a home on James Island.

Charleston County deputies say the theft, which was captured on home security video, happened on November 20th.

The suspect stole an Amazon package off the front porch of a home on Taliaferro Avenue before getting into a green station wagon and driving away.

Deputies described the suspect as a middle-aged, skinny male with short hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, sunglasses and a blue facemask at the time of the theft.

The suspect also appears to have tattoos on his upper right arm.

If you have seen this man, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.