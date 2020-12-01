Deputies searching for man who stole an Amazon package from a home on James Island

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a person who stole a package from a home on James Island.

Charleston County deputies say the theft, which was captured on home security video, happened on November 20th.

The suspect stole an Amazon package off the front porch of a home on Taliaferro Avenue before getting into a green station wagon and driving away.

Deputies described the suspect as a middle-aged, skinny male with short hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, sunglasses and a blue facemask at the time of the theft.

The suspect also appears to have tattoos on his upper right arm.

If you have seen this man, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES