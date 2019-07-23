Deputies searching for missing Ladson teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile that was last seen at 8734 Bucknell Drive in Ladson.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that Rahnesha Ashanti Brown was last seen on July 22, at approximately 2:30 pm.

Possibly last seen wearing a blue/green t-shirt with a tiger print, jean shorts, black and white Adidas slide on type flip flops. She currently has burgundy-colored cornrow style braids, according to the press release.

If any agency or person has information on the above individuals or their whereabouts, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office through consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200.