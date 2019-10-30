Deputies searching for missing man with ‘several medical conditions’

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a man with ‘several medical conditions’ who has not been seen since Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old William Champy was last seen in the area of the Shell/Bojangles convenience store at 110 Chestnut Street.

William Champy

“This gentleman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “It’s all the more concerning due to his having several medical conditions.”

Champy is known to frequent the campus of nearby South Carolina State University.

He is described as being 5′ 9 in height and weighing around 180 pounds. He is said to be wearing a white straw hat, blue jeans, black leather jacket and red, white and blue sneakers.

If anyone has any information on Mr. Champy, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.